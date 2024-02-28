Create New Account
Cancer Researcher Speaks Out: HUGE Increase In Turbo Cancer Following COVID Shot
Cancer Researcher Speaks Out: HUGE Increase In Turbo Cancer Following COVID Shot | Childrens Health Defense


Cancer Researcher Speaks Out: HUGE Increase In Turbo Cancer Following COVID Shot

What is turbo cancer, really?


After decades of involvement in cancer research, David Rasnick, Ph.D., links COVID shots to a new phenomenon known as “turbo cancer.” The “genetic injections” ravage people’s immune systems, eliminating their ability to fight off entirely benign tumors that would typically go away on their own. With devastated immune systems, harmless tumors turn into deadly diseases.


Rasnik observed that with the introduction of the COVID jabs, there has been a significant increase in cancers. What used to take years or decades for different cancers to become fatal is now taking a matter of months.


The COVID shots are causing turbo cancers that are essentially unbeatable, and it’s time to hold those responsible accountable.


Find out more about this new phenomenon in Dr. Rasnick’s FULL interview on #CHDTV👇

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-chd-bus-tour/turbo-cancer-nc/

