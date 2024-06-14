BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE COVIDIOCRACY SCAFFOLDING 🤡🌎 BEGINS TO CRUMBLE UNDER ITS OWN WEIGHT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
265 views • 10 months ago

We live in reality; at the same time, the (((homosexual banking mafia))) and their shabbos goyimzes, sayanim and masons have erected a false view of reality directly over what's actually real - yes, the MATRIX, for example...well, add in a dose of the Wizard of Oz and be like Toto - find the m[e]n behind the curtain and knock out the bolts of the scaffolding, and eventually it all falls away


This is the “star witness” the Prosecution was relying on. This is who was alleged in this Ex Parte Meeting.


“I lied to everyone, all the time, I just wanted to get out of trouble”


Fani, these ADA’s and the Judge just bet their careers on this guy. 🤣😂


h/t Melanie King on YT


Well, E I E I O, brah! 🤓


Source: https://x.com/TrashDiscourse/status/1801405557708075075


The thumbnail metadata got erased, but it seems to be associated with a YouTube video from two months ago: Flipped the SCRIPT: Felony Charges for Fani Willis


https://youtu.be/zs4TB1S0yUc


https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/nation/will-georgia-prosecutor-be-removed-from-election-case-against-donald-trump-judge-to-hear-arguments/

