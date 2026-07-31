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Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)





In the following Bible verses in the book of Revelation, Christ says the following about Himself:





Revelation 1:8: I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.





Revelation 1:11: Saying, I am Alpha and Omega, the first and the last: and, What thou seest, write in a book, and send it unto the seven churches which are in Asia; unto Ephesus, and unto Smyrna, and unto Pergamos, and unto Thyatira, and unto Sardis, and unto Philadelphia, and unto Laodicea.





Revelation 21:6: And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely.





Revelation 22:13: I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.





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