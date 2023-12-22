Die dunkle Seite der Musikindustrie Mark Devlin im Interview bei Resolving Reality Radio

Reupload: https://youtu.be/BS4ZLTtiOj0 (dieZuversicht)
In dem Video auf dem youtube Kanal "DieZuversicht", sind weitere Quellenangaben zu finden.
In der Videobeschreibung heißt es:
"In diesem Interview, das Mark Devlin kürzlich bei "Resolving Reality Radio" gab, geht es um die Machenschaften der Musikindustrie und die soziale Kontrolle, die über dieses Instrument auf die Menschen ausgeübt wird. Ich habe das Interview mit zusätzlichen Bildern und Videoclips zur Veranschaulichung erweitert. Danke an die Arbeit von Mark Devlin und Resolving Radio. Danke an Stoffteddy für's Einsprechen.
Original-Interview: https://youtu.be/c1Cm_KW2Zl0 "
