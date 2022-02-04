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FREEDOM CONVOY GROWING LIKE WILDFIRE! THE WORLD IS WATCHING SO JOIN NOW! (MIRRORED)
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387 views • February 04, 2022
FREEDOM CONVOY GROWING LIKE WILDFIRE! THE WORLD IS WATCHING SO JOIN NOW! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Amazing Polly at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ipjxVjdw94BU/
This is our chance! Updates on the convoys, a significant ally joins the fight, international media calls out Trudeau and some very inspiring clips! To support Amazing Polly & see news from around the web: https://amazingpolly.net/ *THANK YOU!*
END THE MANDATES NOW!
Corporal Daniel Bulford Speech: https://rumble.com/vtpbmy-corporal-bulford-resigns-from-his-position-of-personal-security-for-prime-m.html
#coutts #alberta #canada
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Amazing Polly at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ipjxVjdw94BU/
This is our chance! Updates on the convoys, a significant ally joins the fight, international media calls out Trudeau and some very inspiring clips! To support Amazing Polly & see news from around the web: https://amazingpolly.net/ *THANK YOU!*
END THE MANDATES NOW!
Corporal Daniel Bulford Speech: https://rumble.com/vtpbmy-corporal-bulford-resigns-from-his-position-of-personal-security-for-prime-m.html
#coutts #alberta #canada
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