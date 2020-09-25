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They Never Thought
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6 views • September 25, 2020
The Democrats and the Deep State had rigged the 2016 election and never thought Hillary would lose. It was a shock and upset their plans for the destruction of America. They are still trying, and are still losing ... Trump in 2020 will destroy them as a party, and their plans to affect this country...
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