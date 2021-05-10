© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: Jailhouse interview with Pastor Artur Pawlowski By Ezra Levant | May 09, 2021
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • May 10, 2021
They hunted him down like he’s a terrorist. https://www.rebelnews.com/police_state_watch_the_moment_a_swat_team_arrests_canadian_pastor_artur_pawlowski
Police cars swarmed him as he drove home from his church. They ordered him out of his car and made him kneel down on a busy highway.
Heavily-armed SWAT police arrested him. But he’s not a terrorist. He’s Artur Pawlowski, a Christian pastor. And he’s now in jail.
Watch this shocking police attack for yourself.
And hear a pre-recorded message from Pastor Artur too.
For more details on the arrest, click here.
CHRISTIANITY PASTOR ARTUR PA
Police cars swarmed him as he drove home from his church. They ordered him out of his car and made him kneel down on a busy highway.
Heavily-armed SWAT police arrested him. But he’s not a terrorist. He’s Artur Pawlowski, a Christian pastor. And he’s now in jail.
Watch this shocking police attack for yourself.
And hear a pre-recorded message from Pastor Artur too.
For more details on the arrest, click here.
CHRISTIANITY PASTOR ARTUR PA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.