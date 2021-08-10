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Indiana Doctor Lays it out for His City Council - Way to Go!
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52 views • August 10, 2021
Repost from From Sebastian Gorka on Instagram: More COVID facts the CDC & Biden Administration doesn't want you to hear.
An Indiana doctor spoke in front of his city council about coronavirus and what he's seeing in the media. He lays into them with one fact after another. Don't be a sheep. Be a leader like this doctor!
Maybe originally on https://hancockcountypatriots.blogspot.com/2021/08/dr-dan-stocks-presentation-to-mt-vernon.html
Dr. Dan Stocks Presentation to Mt. Vernon City Council
An Indiana doctor spoke in front of his city council about coronavirus and what he's seeing in the media. He lays into them with one fact after another. Don't be a sheep. Be a leader like this doctor!
Maybe originally on https://hancockcountypatriots.blogspot.com/2021/08/dr-dan-stocks-presentation-to-mt-vernon.html
Dr. Dan Stocks Presentation to Mt. Vernon City Council
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