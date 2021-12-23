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This is a Spiritual, Cultural Revolution of the Heart
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30 views • December 23, 2021
Speak Out! Nevada City, California. November 21st, 2020.
"This is kind of a spiritual, cultural revolution happening on many scales at the same time. So it's very important that we get together here in our local communities to start to gather and have these conversations . . .
"We see that there is a lot of truth that is not getting out. We can't expect to wait around until it becomes mainstream for spirituality and truth to come back into fashion."
"This is kind of a spiritual, cultural revolution happening on many scales at the same time. So it's very important that we get together here in our local communities to start to gather and have these conversations . . .
"We see that there is a lot of truth that is not getting out. We can't expect to wait around until it becomes mainstream for spirituality and truth to come back into fashion."
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