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INSULIN FACTS: Iron & Copper Needed
“The key to keeping insulin low... & I bet no one's told you it”
“insulin is just released as a result of the lack of irons movement”
It’s fascinating that IRON & COPPER play such a significant role on our INSULIN levels! It’s crazy because she’s everyone is severely deficient in copper and it’s directly affecting our health.