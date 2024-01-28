HOW THE CRIMINAL W.H.O. STEALS NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY BY "AMENDING REGULATIONS"

INTERNATIONAL SEWER RATS IN ACTION
WHO World Health Assembly #16.2: Int'l Health Regulation Amendments, Comm. A, 12th Session, May 27 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M393lvg1650
LIVE: Closing of the 75th World Health Assembly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OL9NbGOJJs8
Rebel News -
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION REWRITING INTERNATIONAL HEALTH LAWS WITHOUT A VOTE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BWSzwA9t5IE/
Mirrored - Remarque88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.