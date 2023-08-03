Trump Jr. shreds 'worse than Watergate' crowd after Trump indictment

Donald Trump Jr. joins Carl Higbie to discuss latest political and legal fallout from the latest indictment of his father, including comments made by former VP Mike Pence, and what Trump Jr. calls the 'worse than Watergate' crowd.
