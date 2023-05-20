1Corinth, part 5: God has a sequel planned for every experience of your life

God has planned each and every detail of your life specifically FOR YOU. He will complete those experiences by giving you the greatest possible joy through them while completing you for His own glory.
Original Link: https://youtu.be/dr31JdA4ln0
https://saviourofallmankind.wordpress.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.