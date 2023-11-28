Don't Believe The Lies Joel Osteen

Joel Osteen
Nov 20, 2023
When the enemy tries to plant seeds of doubt in your mind, go back to the truth in God’s Word. You are a masterpiece made in God's image, and you have everything you need to fulfill your destiny.
