U.S. GOVERNMENT: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, PART 12 OF 13, VACCINES ─ THE MAGIC INJECTIONS

-- Dr. Carlo Ruta: "Vaccination is a monstrosity, a misbegotten offspring of error and ignorance; and being such, it should have no place in either hygiene or medicine. . . . Believe not in vaccination, it is a worldwide delusion, an unscientific practice, a fatal superstition with consequences measured today by tears and sorrow without end."
Ted Aranda
https://www.raftd.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.