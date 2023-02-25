U.S. GOVERNMENT: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, PART 12 OF 13, VACCINES ─ THE MAGIC INJECTIONS

-- Dr. Carlo Ruta: "Vaccination is a monstrosity, a misbegotten offspring of error and ignorance; and being such, it should have no place in either hygiene or medicine. . . . Believe not in vaccination, it is a worldwide delusion, an unscientific practice, a fatal superstition with consequences measured today by tears and sorrow without end."

Ted Aranda

https://www.raftd.org/