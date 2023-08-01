Create New Account
Climate Change | "Agriculture Contributes About 33% of All Emissions of the World. Emissions from the Food System"
Climate Change | "Agriculture Contributes About 33% of All Emissions of the World. Emissions from the Food System Alone Are Projected to Cause Another Half a Degree of Warming." - John Kerry + "Science Is Not About Truth, It's About Power." - Yuval Noah Harari

