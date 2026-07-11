8 Shocking Egg Myths That Fooled America for Decades - Cherie Calbom; America Spends the Most on Education… So Why Are We Failing? - Corey DeAngelis | FOC Show

David and Stacy Whited bring together two powerful interviews exposing the truth about what Americans are being taught — from the food on our plates to the education of our children. Cherie Calbom, MS, “The Juice Lady,” breaks down 8 shocking egg myths that fooled America for decades, including the truth about egg yolks, cholesterol, seed oils, inflammation, brain health, and why real food matters more than ever. Then, Corey DeAngelis joins the show to expose what is really happening inside America’s education system, from exploding school spending and stagnant teacher wages to administrative bloat, teachers unions, failing test scores, and the fight for school choice. Together, these conversations ask a bigger question: how many institutions have misled Americans about what is best for our families, our health, and our future? If you care about taking back control of your home, your health, your children’s education, and America’s future, this episode is a must-watch.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comCherie CalbomWEBSITE: https://juiceladycherie.com/BOOK: https://a.co/d/0bskFCChLAST INTERVIEW WITH CHERIE ON SEED OILS: https://rumble.com/v7bdrmw-the-healthy-oil-that-may-be-fueling-disease-cherie-calbom.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_aCorey DeAngelisBOOK: https://a.co/d/c6fc6umTWITTER: www.x.com/deangeliscorey-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: