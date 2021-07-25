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Part 11 of Wake Up, America: THE MILITARY TRIBUNALS?! And droppin' some serious name bombs!
The Freedom Fighter
The Freedom Fighter
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120 views • July 25, 2021
Recorded Independence Day, July 4th, 2021. Part 11 of Wake Up, America! The Information War is ON! Please catch up with Parts 1-10 if you haven't already!

Are the military tribunals really happening?! Explore the details with me and share below what you've found in your research. Also droppin' some serious name bombs that it's high time we discuss!

The image shown is of the drawing that Dr. Benjamin Franklin first used to rally the British-American Colonies during the French and Indian War, later used to stir the hearts of Americans toward our first revolution. "Join, or Die" then became "Unite, or Die" during the Revolutionary War for Independence. Hence, the celebration of our victory on every 4th of July. This message from Dr. Franklin, often remembered as an early American flag, still holds true as we gear up for a 2nd American Revolution.

“We need a revolution every 200 years, because all governments become stale and corrupt after 200 years.” — Dr. Benjamin Franklin

ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America affecting the entire world, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.

Because the mainstream media won't tell you.

WE are now the news.
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freedomhuman traffickingtruthjusticethe american revolutionmadyson marquette
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