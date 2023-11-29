Great Replacements & Awakenings

Irish ‘Hate Laws’ To Enforce Cultural Suicide?
* These are common results of the U.N. Replacement Migration plan: children being attacked, women being raped, and perpetrators walking free.
* It is a predictable outcome of forcing an established Christian culture to submit to a foreign non-assimilating Islamic one — many of whom are openly seeking to replace the local culture with their own by any means necessary.
* If this were a humanitarian effort, refugees would be expected to assimilate as they have for millennia.
* This is a globalist invasion.
* People are starting to wake up to it.
* Ireland’s government doesn’t care.
* It’s preparing to pass new ‘hate speech’ laws that will make it illegal to criticize immigration policy.
Reese Reports | 29 November 2023
