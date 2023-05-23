Microsoft Azure presents itself as a viable substitute for conventional data storage methods, subject to a company's specific guidelines. In scenarios where the data volume is relatively modest (less than 4 TB), this solution proves to be trouble-free. Azure Blob serves as an excellent option, enabling users to utilize it as a CIFS or NFS storage solution. Alternatively, users can opt to create a customized virtual machine and incorporate an additional disk solely dedicated to storing data, which can then be configured as a file server. In this blog post, we primarily focus on cases where data storage requirements exceed the 4 TB threshold, shedding light on suitable approaches to tackle such scenarios.





https://devops.com/using-microsoft-azure-as-a-backup-repository/



