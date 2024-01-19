‘Very good chance’ Joe Biden ‘doesn’t make it’ to the 2024 presidential election

Sky News host James Morrow says there is a good chance Joe Biden “does not make it” to the presidential election in November. “I think there is a very good chance that Biden does not make it to November, and, indeed, steps down or is pushed aside for a new younger candidate,” he said. “But I also think there is something else that is happening, and that is a reassessment of the first term of the Trump presidency. “And some message that is going to start being heard loud and clear – that you don’t need to like the man to like what he did in office. “Since we last got together, the global and domestic situation has become increasingly worse.”







