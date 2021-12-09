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OSHA Certifiers Expose US Govt's Neglect of Safety Protocols to Pandemic Response
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190 views • December 09, 2021
Kristen Meghan and Tammy Clark https://standupmichigan.com join The Alex Jones Show to expose the US Government's neglect of safety protocols in their authoritarian pandemic response.
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