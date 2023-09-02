Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 2 September 2023 - Bourke Street
channel image
Lightpath
Our Saturday freedom rally Melbourne, starting from Parliament House and including speeches in Bourke Street is presented here. Other action from the rally is recorded on separate videos. Much has already been said at this first port of call, part one of our rally on the day. 

Keywords
freedomrallymelbournespeechesparliament housebourke street

