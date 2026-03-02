Has the US been blessed by Ersatz-Israel since 1948? What does the scripture say about it?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this excerpt from David Bercot, he lists many of the curses that have occurred in the US & Middle East since the creation and support in 1948 of Ersatz-Israel. How does this square with the scripture, where it says: Gen_12:3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed. The problem here is that God was speaking to Abraham, the father of many nations, NOT to fleshly Israel.