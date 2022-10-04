Seasonal Affective Disorder: Time to Embody Those Healthy Lifestyle Habits We Have Been Cultivating

Do you have a history of mental health struggles transitioning into the colder, darker periods of the year? If so, this is the time to double down on all of those lifestyle changes we have been working on to keep our outlook, health, energy, and mood in that Summer flow!
Show Notes: _______________________________________
Brown Fat: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/06/140623091949.htm
___________________________________________
▶️All media: https://bio.link/alexandercorey
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/3bsSJqU
▶️Telegram Group - https://t.me/AlexanderCorey
▶️Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/38uagKi
▶️PRIMAL GOODIES (10% OFF!!)
Sunshine in a Bottle: https://bit.ly/3iFCrMb
USE CODE CULTIVATEDCHANGE FOR 10% AT CHECKOUT
Primal Kitchen (Sauces, Oils, Proteins)
https://bit.ly/309IvpP
Primal Blueprint (Supplements, Guides):
https://bit.ly/3ajTgrt
Sustainably Sources
Omega 3s:
https://bit.ly/3aBhkX3
▶️Support Videos Like This:
Buy Me A Coffee: https://bit.ly/3NPMgVl
Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.