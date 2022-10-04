Seasonal Affective Disorder: Time to Embody Those Healthy Lifestyle Habits We Have Been Cultivating

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Do you have a history of mental health struggles transitioning into the colder, darker periods of the year? If so, this is the time to double down on all of those lifestyle changes we have been working on to keep our outlook, health, energy, and mood in that Summer flow!
Show Notes: _______________________________________
Brown Fat: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/06/140623091949.htm
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