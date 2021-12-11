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The Great Reset Meets the Metaverse - Dr. Gene Kim
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111 views • December 11, 2021
Dr. Gene Kim exposes the Great Reset and Great Narrative and uses some Bible verses to prove they are evil. He also discusses the Catholic Church and the Council for Inclusive Capitalism. Glenn Beck comments.
Link to the book The Vatican Billions by Avro Manhattan mentioned in the video: https://archive.org/details/TheVaticanBillions_935
Council for Inclusive Capitalism website: https://www.inclusivecapitalism.com/
Video mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5G03yfgmTJs
Link to the book The Vatican Billions by Avro Manhattan mentioned in the video: https://archive.org/details/TheVaticanBillions_935
Council for Inclusive Capitalism website: https://www.inclusivecapitalism.com/
Video mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5G03yfgmTJs
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