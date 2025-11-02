What he know? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Nygård

In 2020, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) carried out a search warrant of Nygård's offices in New York City after he was accused of sex trafficking, sexual assault and racketeering.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adam_Starchild Starchild was a financial consultant, convicted fraudster, key figure in the "perpetual traveler" movement, and prolific author of books relating to investment, taxation, and the "offshore" world. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perpetual_traveler

Francis Shelden was a Millionaire from Ann Arbor, Michigan. He came from a well-to-do family with ties to presidents, governors and even princes. He earned his B.A from Yale and served in the Michigan Air Guard. He had his own company, his own plane, and his own island. He also operated his own pedophile ring.

Francis D. Shelden testified that he was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 5, 1928, a son of Alger Shelden; that he had only one sibling, a brother, Alger Shelden, Jr.; that he received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University; that he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War; that he owns and flies his own plane; that he received a Master of Science degree in geology from Wayne State University; that he completed his course work for a Ph.D. degree at the University of Michigan, but had not completed his doctoral thesis; that he had been active in exploration for oil in Michigan and in real estate projects with his father and brother, earning a substantial income; and that he inherited considerable wealth from his father and grandfathers, Henry D. Shelden and Russell A. Alger.

The disturbing history of North Fox Island

In 1976, a child pornography ring was discovered to be operating on North Fox Island. The proprietor of the island, Francis Shelden, allegedly with help from Dyer Grossman, Adam Starchild, and Gerald Richards, created a fraudulent charity they named Brother Paul's Children's Mission as a cover to fly boys in Shelden's private plane to his island retreat.

Two suspects were indicted for the North Fox Island sex ring: Shelden and Richards. Shelden was never convicted, having fled the United States for the Netherlands in 1976, and was reported dead in 1996. Richards, a schoolteacher, served a prison term for child pornography charges and was arrested again on child pornography charges in 1988 before killing himself in 1998. The crimes have long been suspected to have ties to the Oakland County Child Killer case, which involved the unsolved murders of four children in 1976–77. O.C.C.K. suspect Christopher Busch was a known subscriber to the North Fox Island sex ring, and investigators also believe that the perpetrator of the Oakland County killings could have been someone who victimized the group.

