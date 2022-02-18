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It Was Never About the Election: Exposing the Pedophiles In Government and Society
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223 views • February 18, 2022
It was about humanity and the children. This has to end and it is never going to without a war. The battles are raging.
This video created by Russ Francis has of course been banned from social media eyes. Watch it while it still remains on the internet. Know what evil we are fighting and pray or prepare to put an end to it.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/02/news/child-predators/it-was-never-about-the-election-exposing-the-pedophiles-in-government-and-society/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Music: Stay Alive by José González
This video created by Russ Francis has of course been banned from social media eyes. Watch it while it still remains on the internet. Know what evil we are fighting and pray or prepare to put an end to it.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/02/news/child-predators/it-was-never-about-the-election-exposing-the-pedophiles-in-government-and-society/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Music: Stay Alive by José González
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