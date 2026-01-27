Banned From Church - Emily Bickford - Freedom Alive® Ep171

Imagine being told you cannot take your own child to church! That’s exactly what happened to Emily Bickford and her 12-year-old daughter. And it’s all because of a very egregious court order. And if this ruling stands, it will set a dangerous precedent for all future child custody cases, allowing non-believers to block fit parents from raising their children according to their Christian beliefs. Emily shares more of her story on this episode.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Jan 25, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm