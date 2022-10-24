Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Exposing MSM Lies - Refugee Camp in Voronezh - Part 1 - John M Dougan - 102422
70 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago |

I'm sharing this video from John Mark Dougan on YouTube, with description. 

Daily Mail and other MSM is reporting on the conditions of Refugees, insinuating less than desirable conditions. Could then POSSIBLY be as terrible as the refugee camps on the southern border? Do they keep them in cages? Well, why don't we find out? And while we are at it, let's ask why no REAL media outlets are covering this information? Could it be because they don't want the public to know the truth? This is a LONG video, so I decided to break it up into two parts. 💰💵 Please consider a donation, it is being used to help people in Mariupol and to support making these interviews. Bitcoin: Wallet Address: https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BadVolf Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BadVolf Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnMarkDou... https://rumble.com/user/BadVolf

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket