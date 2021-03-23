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Ep.217 | Together our family, our tribe, is strong my brothers and sisters
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10 views • March 23, 2021
#Adrian # health #NLP
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
If you have read the art of war one of the concepts is that of divide and conquer. The powers that should not be are continually going to great lengths to separate us, and to encourage division, hatred, mistrust, violence. Whites versus blacks, whites versus everything, different religions and races, vaxxers or anti vaxxers. Well, you get my drift.
They want to categorise everything and everyone into piles, so you are in this pile or that pile, and you cannot, it would appear, stand on your own sacred ground with your own view and position. Ave you noticed everything has a barcode or a QR code these days, and it looks like they want to do that in some way shape or form to us as well. This reminds me a lot of working with datasets and databases.
It is all division. All to keep us focussed on each other and not on the problems and dangers that they are busy creating.
It is worth remembering that most things are weak when they are divided. We are no different. On my website you will see at in the image at the top of pretty much every page Together our family, our tribe, is strong my brothers and sisters.
With this in mind we would do well to learn how to stay open on subjects and learn how to look for the common ground as it were so that we are not subjecting ourselves to move division and more disempowerment as we face a common problem. All are entitled to their beliefs and this does not have to get in the way of working towards a common goal. Problems can arise when these difference in belief become arguments, and this inadvertently creates more division, a new enemy, who could be an ally, and a useful and important one at that.
If we learn how to do this we can all stand on our own ground, with our own beliefs, and yet still work as a well functioning community focussed on specific goals and outcomes, yet easily maintaining our specific beliefs and standing.
Link to the Kaufman / Mikovitz video:
https://rumble.com/vd4c17-special-event-roundtable-with-dr.-judy-mikovits-discussing-the-magic-virus-.html
Link to my video on fear based mind control:
https://youtu.be/jJWPZm-bsHI
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
If you have read the art of war one of the concepts is that of divide and conquer. The powers that should not be are continually going to great lengths to separate us, and to encourage division, hatred, mistrust, violence. Whites versus blacks, whites versus everything, different religions and races, vaxxers or anti vaxxers. Well, you get my drift.
They want to categorise everything and everyone into piles, so you are in this pile or that pile, and you cannot, it would appear, stand on your own sacred ground with your own view and position. Ave you noticed everything has a barcode or a QR code these days, and it looks like they want to do that in some way shape or form to us as well. This reminds me a lot of working with datasets and databases.
It is all division. All to keep us focussed on each other and not on the problems and dangers that they are busy creating.
It is worth remembering that most things are weak when they are divided. We are no different. On my website you will see at in the image at the top of pretty much every page Together our family, our tribe, is strong my brothers and sisters.
With this in mind we would do well to learn how to stay open on subjects and learn how to look for the common ground as it were so that we are not subjecting ourselves to move division and more disempowerment as we face a common problem. All are entitled to their beliefs and this does not have to get in the way of working towards a common goal. Problems can arise when these difference in belief become arguments, and this inadvertently creates more division, a new enemy, who could be an ally, and a useful and important one at that.
If we learn how to do this we can all stand on our own ground, with our own beliefs, and yet still work as a well functioning community focussed on specific goals and outcomes, yet easily maintaining our specific beliefs and standing.
Link to the Kaufman / Mikovitz video:
https://rumble.com/vd4c17-special-event-roundtable-with-dr.-judy-mikovits-discussing-the-magic-virus-.html
Link to my video on fear based mind control:
https://youtu.be/jJWPZm-bsHI
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
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