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Machina Coeli - Lure Of The Forgotten Lake (2019) (Dungeon Synth, Medieval Ambient)
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7 views • November 25, 2019
Artist : Machina Coeli
Album : Lure Of The Forgotten Lake (2019)
Year : 2019
Genre : Dungeon Synth, Medieval Ambient
Country : Italy
Label : Nigra Opera Productions
TRACKLIST :
1. Approaching The Forgotten Lake 00:00
2. Lure Of The Forgotten Lake 04:00
3. Search Of The Lost Scrolls 21:22
OFFICIAL BANDCAMP : https://machinacoeli.bandcamp.com/alb...
NIGRA OPERA PRODUCTIONS FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/nigraopera/
NIGRA OPERA PRODUCTIONS BANDCAMP : https://nigraopera.bandcamp.com/releases
Please support the artists, buy their music.
Thanks to Machina Coeli and Nigra Opera Productions for the approval.
This video is for promotional use only.
Album : Lure Of The Forgotten Lake (2019)
Year : 2019
Genre : Dungeon Synth, Medieval Ambient
Country : Italy
Label : Nigra Opera Productions
TRACKLIST :
1. Approaching The Forgotten Lake 00:00
2. Lure Of The Forgotten Lake 04:00
3. Search Of The Lost Scrolls 21:22
OFFICIAL BANDCAMP : https://machinacoeli.bandcamp.com/alb...
NIGRA OPERA PRODUCTIONS FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/nigraopera/
NIGRA OPERA PRODUCTIONS BANDCAMP : https://nigraopera.bandcamp.com/releases
Please support the artists, buy their music.
Thanks to Machina Coeli and Nigra Opera Productions for the approval.
This video is for promotional use only.
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