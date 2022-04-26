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Musk Twitter Deal Today?*Macron Gets 5 More Years France Reacts!*Global Military Spending New Record
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170 views • April 26, 2022
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Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
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Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.newsweek.com/emmanuel-macron-wins-reelection-france-defeats-far-right-marine-le-pen-1700418
https://twitter.com/72powpow/status/1518320553244852224
https://twitter.com/Appdeicon7/status/1518575295292485633
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louis_XVI
https://twitter.com/sophielouisecc/status/1518325431946076161
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https://twitter.com/ScottyUnchained/status/1518332556923576325
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https://twitter.com/WatcherGuru/status/1518581736871018497
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https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/blinken-declares-russian-operation-has-failed-during-zelensky-meeting-says-us
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-still-hasnt-given-cause-3rd-large-mystery-blaze-many-days
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-04-24/scott-morrison-china-naval-base-solomon-islands-red-line/101011710
https://news.yahoo.com/military-spending-reaches-record-levels-162607950.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/gold-tumbles-below-1900-erases-all-post-putin-risk-premia
https://www.bloombergquint.com/politics/china-plans-system-to-take-out-asteroids-hurtling-toward-earth
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