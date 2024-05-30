Buggin in-out Propane

Don't be too intimidated, it's not to difficult, even a monkey (I'm a Monkey according to the Chinese calendar) can do it. Getting your first 20lb'r can be costly, but fills 16-19 1lb.'rs (depending on bleed off and skill). If one does the math based on a trade in a 20lb empty at say $25 for a full 20 lbs vs. 16 1lb bottles at around $7 bucks a lb.; you can see that it's quite a bit of savings.

16 (1lb bottles) X $7.00 ='s $112.00 minus $25 for the 20lb empty trade in is $87 in savings. Or even if you buy in at around $70 (new vs. trade in), you still save $42 bucks. Of course propane used to be cheaper, but with rising inflation, it's not going to get more afford-able than now.

