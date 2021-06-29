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Bill Kristol: White Working Class Should Be Replaced by Immigrants
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In a conversation with Charles Murray, Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol explains his solution to the problems of the white working class: replacement. "Look, to be totally honest, if things are so bad as you say with the white working class, don’t you want to get new Americans in?"
After making the remark, Dr. Kristol joked, "I hope this thing isn’t being videotaped or ever shown anywhere. Whatever tiny, pathetic future I have is going to totally collapse."
The conversation took place February 7, 2017 at an American Enterprise Institute event called "It Came Apart: What's Next for a Fractured Culture?"
Read more here: https://www.amren.com/news/2017/02/bill-kristol-lazy-spoiled-white-working-class-replaced-immigrants/
First posted to YouTube on February 8, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
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In a conversation with Charles Murray, Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol explains his solution to the problems of the white working class: replacement. "Look, to be totally honest, if things are so bad as you say with the white working class, don’t you want to get new Americans in?"
After making the remark, Dr. Kristol joked, "I hope this thing isn’t being videotaped or ever shown anywhere. Whatever tiny, pathetic future I have is going to totally collapse."
The conversation took place February 7, 2017 at an American Enterprise Institute event called "It Came Apart: What's Next for a Fractured Culture?"
Read more here: https://www.amren.com/news/2017/02/bill-kristol-lazy-spoiled-white-working-class-replaced-immigrants/
First posted to YouTube on February 8, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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