Banks Collapse! Signature Bank Folds, 3rd US Bank Failure In A Week, Bank Runs, People Wait In Lines

- Signature was one of two banks that was widely used in cryptocurrency. Like Silvergate, which collapsed on March 8th, Signature had a network that let crypto companies transfer dollars in real-time. With both crypto banks gone, it may be harder to get back into dollars. #Breaking #SBV #BankCollapse #News #Signature #Silvergate
