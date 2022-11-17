Create New Account
The Great Tribulation Is Divided Into 2 Segments – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (18 of 26)
WUAS
Published 12 days ago

There is a time of mercy and a time of no mercy. The great tribulation has 7 first plagues and 7 last plagues — 14 events in all. This entire time period according to Daniel lasts 1335 days. The time of Mercy is 1260 days long, and the 7 last plagues are 75 days long. The 2 witnesses that we're going to be talking about in this video, their testimony occurs during the time of mercy. Their ultimate objective is to save; and when they have confronted every human being, and every human being has made a decision, then the work of the two witnesses is brought to an end.

Keywords
great tribulationbible historyseeing the futuretwo segments

