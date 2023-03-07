How the same God who help me can help you

In this Episode I share my story about how the Lord delivered me from drugs, depression, alcohol, and such. If it was for his mercy I would still be locked up waiting to be released from prison, but because of the Lord Yahweh I am not locked up anymore.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.