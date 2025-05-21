All vaccines are GMO!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



In the Trends of Parasitology. April, 2014, volume 30, number 4, Effects of Environmental Change on Zoonotic Disease Risks. So if we're all smart enough now not to inject monkey, mouse, cow, pig... When our paper came out in 2009, all of the vaccines had to be capital MRNA synthesize, synthesize, universal flu vaccine, you know. So all of these things you're seeing are changing just the spike protein, the surface unit or the envelope of a virus. What does that mean? Well, in 1980 Sandy Ruscetti, whose work was in mouse and rat viruses, where she has all of the antibodies for every Chimera. So we can tell every single spike Chimera means mixing a unicorn. It is a unicorn, yes, because they don't exist unless you create them. But this says hazards of GMOs and all vaccines are GMOs, and activating genes and activating genes creating new transcripts. Oh! MRNA!

