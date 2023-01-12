Create New Account
Comments from the Peanut Gallery; What did Jesus Tell the Disciples Who Showed Up at Galilee?
HeavenCastleShip
Published 20 hours ago

Part 9, 365 Prophecies about Christ the Massiah walking on this earth. The odds of one man fulfilling them all is about one in a hundred trillion, but Jesus of Nazareth magnificently fulfilled them all! Absolutely fantastic what he did!

bibleheavenjesusprophecyborn againend timesgalileeheaven castle shipgalilee gathering

