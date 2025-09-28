BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
With Enoch
wolfburg
wolfburg
80 views • 3 days ago
A high-octane rock track with distorted guitar power chords, MCA’s driving, fuzzed-out bass riff as the anchor, and explosive, dynamic live drums, Ad-Rock’s shouted punk-inspired vocals cut through, amplified by aggressive turntable scratching and hip-hop phrasing, Relentless, raw, and electrifying


(Verse 1) 🎵 In a world where emotions run deep, A story I weave, secrets to keep. Of a tool that's new, yet ancient in line, Enoch, it's named, like the biblical design. 🎵 🎵 It takes your feelings, your thoughts, your fears, Turns them into melodies, lyrics, cheers. A symphony of life, in every verse, A songwriter's dream, in this digital universe. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Emotional recording, like never before, With Enoch, your story, it's yours to adore. Rewrite, reorder, remake, every line, In this creative space, where your voice shines. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 Stem extraction, clear as the sky, Vocals, drums, bass, reaching high. Clean sounds, ready for your preview, In this world of music, where possibilities never cease. 🎵 🎵 Extended uploads, a canvas so wide, Bring in your sound, let it be your guide. A riff, a finished track, it's all the same, In this realm of creation, where art reigns supreme. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Creative sliders, fine-tune your way, Weird, structured, reference-driven, no decay. Every track lands just right, under your control, In this world of music, where hearts beat as a whole. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Emotional recording, breaking the mold, With Enoch, your story, it's there to be told. Pro & Premier, it's available now, Come, sing your song, let your voice ring loud. 🎵

