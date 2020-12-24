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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 21 TRUTH FIGHTS BACK
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58 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com go to this site and learn massive TRUTH!
The DOCTORS and people have had enough and are fighting back with TRUTH.
The world is waking and WHY the 'COMMON LAW' is the solution and will be restored in the near future. Accountability will follow quickly and swiftly send everyone to my site we need numbers now. LEARN WHO you are and the POWER we all hold in law... not LEGAL... this is a huge moment for you.
Contact family/friends in Law Enforcement or local Chief of Police/executive and get them aware it's time they get on the right side of history....
Contact me/face this together as i prosecute many corrupt people at the top of these SERVICE corporations masquerading as our LAWFUL Governments under common law.
God Bless the players refusing to be jabbed standing up for their rights...let that be a light to all!
God Speed.
The DOCTORS and people have had enough and are fighting back with TRUTH.
The world is waking and WHY the 'COMMON LAW' is the solution and will be restored in the near future. Accountability will follow quickly and swiftly send everyone to my site we need numbers now. LEARN WHO you are and the POWER we all hold in law... not LEGAL... this is a huge moment for you.
Contact family/friends in Law Enforcement or local Chief of Police/executive and get them aware it's time they get on the right side of history....
Contact me/face this together as i prosecute many corrupt people at the top of these SERVICE corporations masquerading as our LAWFUL Governments under common law.
God Bless the players refusing to be jabbed standing up for their rights...let that be a light to all!
God Speed.
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