Home Remedies Session 14 - Wet Sheet Treatment
Back to Eden with Kaye
Published Yesterday |

Hydrotherapy is a powerful and effective treatment used for hundreds of years. In this session Kaye shares how to perform a wet sheet treatment. One of these treatments can do what weeks of fasting can do - and there is more!

Keywords
healthnatural healinghydrotherapynatural therapy8 laws of healthgods remedieswet sheet treatment

