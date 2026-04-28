Over the past 24 hours, the Africa Corps’ aviation has conducted multiple strikes against identified concentrations and camps belonging to the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) and Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an affiliate of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

As a result of terrorist attacks in Mali, there are victims from the Russian African Corps - the Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Key statements by the Russian Defense Ministry on the situation on Mali:

➡️Illegal armed groups attempted an armed coup in Mali on April 25

➡️Four major cities in Mali were attacked during the coup attempt

➡️Mali’s defense minister was killed in a suicide car bombing near his residence

➡️Militants attempted to seize key facilities in the capital, including the presidential palace

➡️Units of the Africa Corps prevented the coup and averted mass civilian casualties, inflicting heavy losses on militants

➡️The Africa Corps used all types of weapons while repelling attacks, from small arms to MLRS

➡️The Africa Corps units continue to carry out assigned tasks in Mali and remain ready to repel further attacks

➡️Militants involved in the coup attempt were trained with the participation of Ukrainian and European mercenary instructors

➡️An Africa Corps detachment in Kidal fought for more than a day while fully encircled by a numerically superior force

➡️Militant groups involved in the coup attempt numbered around 12,000

➡️Militants in Mali lost more than 2,500 personnel and 102 vehicles; the Africa Corps aviation eliminated over 245 militants

➡️Medics of the Africa Corps are providing assistance to injured civilians in Mali

➡️An Africa Corps detachment repelled four large-scale attacks on the main stronghold and outer defensive posts in Kidal

➡️By decision of Mali’s leadership, Malian armed forces and the Africa Corps units left the stronghold in the city of Kidal





Video: Russian Defense Ministry/TASS