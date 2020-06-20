Condividete questa lettera aperta a DEL BIGTREE

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452 views • June 20, 2020
Ennesimo video bannato da Youtube Italia mentre nel mondo i 2 video originali sono visibili.
Video originale https://youtu.be/SiMf8hqoKPU
Video ripubblicato https://youtu.be/Zowyr3xmfWM
Non ci vuole molta ricerca indipendente per vedere che ci hanno mentito su questa situazione del coronavirus. E The Highwire ha svolto un lavoro fenomenale esponendo tante cose attraverso il suo giornalismo investigativo negli ultimi mesi. Tuttavia, credo che potremmo scavare ancora oltre la superficie per arrivare alla menzogna sottostante e fondamentale, quella della stessa teoria dei germi. E se non impariamo la verità sulla teoria dei germi, sugli esosomi e sulla tossicità, in futuro potremmo diventare ciechi completamente.
Video originale https://youtu.be/SiMf8hqoKPU
Video ripubblicato https://youtu.be/Zowyr3xmfWM
Non ci vuole molta ricerca indipendente per vedere che ci hanno mentito su questa situazione del coronavirus. E The Highwire ha svolto un lavoro fenomenale esponendo tante cose attraverso il suo giornalismo investigativo negli ultimi mesi. Tuttavia, credo che potremmo scavare ancora oltre la superficie per arrivare alla menzogna sottostante e fondamentale, quella della stessa teoria dei germi. E se non impariamo la verità sulla teoria dei germi, sugli esosomi e sulla tossicità, in futuro potremmo diventare ciechi completamente.
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