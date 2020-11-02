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#24 National Voting Age Lowered - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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44 views • November 02, 2020
#24) The national voting age will be lowered to 14 – What Democrats have come to learn is that young people can be easily brainwashed and forced to obey absurd left-wing demands. The media’s contrived celebration of climate change puppet Greta Thunberg is part of this effort to position teens and children as “world leaders,” demanding that every citizen express total obedience to the whims of teen girls who push globalist lies. Much the same was true with David Hogg, the gun control teen who was engineered and shaped into a gun control fanatic, whom no one could criticize without being viciously smeared by the globalist-controlled media. Under Biden / Harris, this effort will expand from merely having young people positioned as thought leaders to having young people vote! The voting age will be lowered to 14 — or possibly even 12 — so that all future elections are determined solely by indoctrination and social media brainwashing, both of which are incredibly powerful influencing factors for young people who lack wisdom and life experience. When Dems can’t convince intelligent adults to support their Marxism and communism, they simply target the children.
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#votingage #18to8 #kidvoters #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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