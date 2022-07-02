They Murdered David Crowley And His Family Years Before The Plandemic Because His Movie Exposed Their Plans...

The Director of an Anti-NWO Movie Was Found Dead in his Home in Suspicious Circumstances



David Crowley wrote and directed Gray State, an unfinished movie about the militarization of police, the imposition of a martial law, high tech surveillance, RFID chips and the occult mind-state behind it all. The movie’s Facebook page states that the story is about “a wounded veteran who leads the insurgency against a corrupt Government after nationwide martial law has been declared.





https://vigilantcitizen.com/moviesandtv/director-anti-nwo-movie-found-dead-home-suspicious-circumstances/