© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. ALFONSO LONGO: LA PLANIFICACIÓN DE UN PROYECTO EJECUTADO PASO A PASO
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • October 30, 2020
Os presentamos una excepcional entrevista a Alfonso Longo, doctor ingeniero industrial, máster en dirección de empresas y gran comunicador, éticamente implicado.
Describe con datos y detalle la realización, actualmente, de un plan para cambiar el sistema a nivel mundial. Enfatiza que no se trata de una conspiración, sino de un plan del cual podemos hacer su seguimiento, puesto que es público.
Describe con datos y detalle la realización, actualmente, de un plan para cambiar el sistema a nivel mundial. Enfatiza que no se trata de una conspiración, sino de un plan del cual podemos hacer su seguimiento, puesto que es público.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.