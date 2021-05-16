British Isles Move Closer To Pure Socialist Marxism, As Wales To Start Universal Basic Income Trial

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From The Cradle To The Grave, when the government takes control of your life, to make you dependent and weak, to make you need their assistance for anything, then you become compliant and dependent on them for everything