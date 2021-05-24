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The Walls Are Closing In On Fauci And Gates FULL SHOW 5-23-21
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50 views • May 24, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down Dr. Tony Fauci’s spin game as he finally admits that COVID-19 probably didn’t come from a Chinese wet market, as more and more evidence of his gain of function research grants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology piles up.
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